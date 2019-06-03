



– Fort Worth Police said their investigation into an officer involved shooting Saturday evening during a SWAT standoff showed the suspect who was killed was holding a flashlight.

Officers responded to a home in 5700 block of 6th Avenue in regards to a domestic disturbance at around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, the suspect pointed what police believed was a weapon at them and then barricaded himself in the home.

Police explained in a news release Monday night, while officers were attempting to communicate with the suspect, Cody Wayne Seals, Seals walked out the front door and “took a shooting stance with both arms out in front of him while holding an illuminating object consistent with a weapon mounted lighting system.”

Police said he turned toward an officer, still locked out in a shooting stance, pointing the object at an officer.

Believing the officer or other officers were about to be fired upon, a SWAT officer responded with deadly force.

Fort Worth Police Major Case detectives are leading the investigation and will be analyzing all available evidence along with the Internal Affairs Unit.

Upon conclusion of the criminal investigation, the case will be submitted to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office for review.

No other citizens or officers were injured during this incident.

The SWAT officer has been with the Fort Worth Police Department for 10 years and was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure on every Critical Police Incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all involved during this incident,” the Fort Worth Police Department said.