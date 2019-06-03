



– The City of Mesquite released renderings on Monday for a Mesquite Veterans Memorial to be built near City Lake Park.

The memorial renderings include a 77-foot wide plaza with an area designated to pay tribute to those military veterans from Mesquite who were killed in action, the city explained in a news release.

The plaza will feature two walls to recognize the branches of the military.

A nearly 6-foot wide eagle and a 12-foot diameter granite star are part of the many special design elements of the project. The memorial will include an audience area for special ceremonies. There will be opportunities later this year for the public to purchase donor bricks that will be placed on the walkway border leading up to the memorial plaza.

The city plans to host a November ground-breaking event in recognition of Veterans Day.

“The community should applaud itself for helping to get the project this far. We look forward to the dedication ceremony in November 2020 in conjunction with our annual Veterans Day event,” said Mesquite City Manager Cliff Keheley.

The Mesquite Veterans Memorial is a community-based project to raise awareness and funding for the design and construction of a new memorial in the Mesquite community to honor all military veterans and their families.

Atmos Energy announced their title sponsorship of the project in November 2018 with a $100,000 financial commitment to the memorial campaign.

