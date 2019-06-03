WATCH LIVEPolice Update On Transgender Woman Found Dead
CANTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A several-month long investigation in Van Zandt County has resulted in six people receiving federal indictments for multiple charges including drug trafficking and weapons violations. Five of them are in custody.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, ATF, Canton Police Department, Grand Saline Police Department and Texas DPS executed arrest warrants on each of them on May 21.

The five suspects in custody are Travis Gaston (Edgewood), Rickey Howard (Wills Point), Jessica Carlson (Edgewood), Andrew Harris (Grand Saline) and Shelly Field (Ben Wheeler).

Travis Gaston

Rickey Howard

Jessica Carlson

Andrew Harris

Shelly Field

 

The sixth person is Timothy Henson (Edgewood) and is still at large and believed to still be in the area.

Timothy Henson

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133.

The federal charges are for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.

