(CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday that Perdue Foods LLC. more than 31,000 pounds of chicken products due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, including pieces of bone.
Cooked chicken products produced on March 21 were recalled, the agency said in a statement.
The products’ label told consumers to use it by May 20.
The products include: Perdue Simply Smart Organics breaded chicken breast tenders, Perdue Simply Smart Organics chicken breast nuggets and Perdue Simply Smart breaded chicken breast strips. The recall also included bulk boxes of Chef Quik breaded chicken tenders boneless tender shaped chicken breast patties with rib meat and bulk boxes of Chef Quik chicken breast strips shaped breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat.