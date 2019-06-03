



Dallas police are investigating after the body of a transgender woman was found in White Rock Lake on Saturday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pulled her body from the water in the afternoon.

Police have released little other information pending notification of next-of-kin.

A press conference is expected soon with Dallas officials and CBSDFW.com will stream that live online.

At least three African American transgender women were attacked and/or murdered in the city since 2017, including Muhlaysia Booker.

Booker’s death is similar to two other unsolved cases in one way – all the victims are transgender women.

Booker was found shot to death in the 7200 block of Valley Glen Drive at around 6:40 a.m near the Tenison Park Golf Course in May.

Video of the 23-year-old being beaten by a mob last month shocked the nation.

In the other two attacks, one victim was killed and the other survived.

“Right now the police department is actively looking to see if these assaults and murders have any connection. We haven’t been able to affirm a link,” said Dallas Police Maj. Vincent Weddington.

There’s also a fourth black, transgender woman found dead in 2017, but police said her cause of death remains undetermined.

Police have not connected the White Rock Lake incident to the previous murders. More information is expected soon from Dallas officials.