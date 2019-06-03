



– Haltom City Police Chief Cody Phillips has terminated its red light camera contract with Redflex Traffic Solutions in the wake of the red light camera ban passed by the Texas Legislature.

Governor Greg Abbott signed the ban bill into law on June 1.

The most recent contract with Redflex was set to expire in 2027; however, the move to end the contract was made due to the new state law banning the red-light cameras.

Chief Phillips also notified officers that were approving the red light violations to stop reviewing video of the violations on May 24.

Therefore, no violations have been or will be issued after May 24.

The police department said in a news release, no refunds will be issued for violations already paid and no further hearings will be scheduled or heard for outstanding violations.

Anyone with questions for the Haltom City Police Department on this matter can call 817-222-7000.

According to the law, cities are allowed to keep using the red light cameras until their current contract expires.

Meantime, Frisco Police tweeted Monday afternoon: “With the passage of HB 1631 into law, Frisco PD has immediately ceased its Red Light Camera enforcement program. Violations are no longer being captured and any currently queued violations are being dismissed. (Note: The law is not retroactive & does not affect past violations.)”

— Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) June 3, 2019

Grand Prairie Police said on Facebook although the cameras are temporarily still in place, they are not active and no violations will be issued after May 31, 2019.