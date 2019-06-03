DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A recent University of North Texas graduate found a way to keep on pursuing her dreams even after she was dealt an unexpected and devastating blow.

The purple prosthetics on Mason Bynes’ hand as she plays the piano represent a life-changing moment for Bynes.

“At the time, mentally and emotionally, it was crazy to think that I would pop on these fingers that aren’t mine and then take them off at the end of the day. So I told them to make them purple. It’s my favorite color,” Bynes says.

During her freshman year, this music and composition major didn’t know if she would ever play the piano or another musical instrument, again.

“It was a very traumatic experience but I’m here now,” she says.

Bynes was involved in a major car crash and lost two fingers.

“Three years ago I didn’t know what it would take to get here and how much effort it would take to get to this point,” she explains.

Music is Bynes’ self-described safe space. She calls it her personal guide through life.

“We all have stories and we all have things we’ve been through, so it’s a very fulfilling thing that I have,” Bynes says.

Her parents convinced her to continue pursuing her music dreams, and she met with a team who designed her prosthetic fingers.

“I see those more as an instrument, just as if I were to play the saxophone or if I were to play the flute, um I would bring my instrument. I use them more as a tool,” she says.

Now, this recent University of North Texas graduate is ready for her next movement in this concert called life.

Bynes has been accepted into the renowned Boston Conservatory at Berklee, to continue her musical pursuits.

She says her ultimate dream would be to compose music and score a film for Disney.

She’s not completely comfortable being referred to as a “role model.”

“I don’t think it’s something that should be denied, but it’s something I don’t claim to be. It does feel good to be able to inspire others,” she says.

Inspiring others through the gift of music and medical technology.