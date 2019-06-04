



– Spying with binoculars and secret stalking on social media.

Convicted murderer Crystal Cortes, offered a chilling account of she and another woman plotted the murder of Dallas dentist Kendra Hatcher.

Tuesday was the second day in the trial of the woman who prosecutors say paid a friend and a hitman to take out Hatcher in a murder for hire plot.

Brenda Delgado is accused of using her best friend to carry out the murder of a woman who was dating her ex-boyfriend.

On Tuesday that best friend, Cortes, who’s in prison, testified that Delgado belongs there too.

Delgado is who Cortes says wanted Hatcher dead because the Dallas dentist was dating Delgado’s ex-boyfriend.

“She wanted to get rid of Kendra Hatcher because she was envious of her,” said Cortes on the witness stand.

Prosecutors showed the jury binoculars that Cortes testified she and Delgado used to spy on Hatcher across the street from her dental office in the days before the 2015 murder.

Cortes admitted from the witness stand that she was behind the wheel of the getaway car when hit man Kristopher Love shot and killed Hatcher after the victim arrived inside the parking garage of her uptown apartment.

Delgado’s attorneys called Cortes a liar who planned a robbery of Hatcher herself and implicated her friend to avoid a death sentence.

A friend of Delgado’s, Jose Luis-Ortiz, testified he loaned her the SUV captured by a security camera leaving the crime scene.

“I gave her a comment like ‘hey did you hear about that dentist that got shot in uptown Dallas?’ She said ‘no.’ I said ‘it’s funny because it looks very similar to mine. I’m over here lending you my car and then a day later I find out it’s in the news looks very similar’.”

Cortes was given a 35-year prison sentence in exchange for her testimony which was also used to send Kristopher Love to death row.

