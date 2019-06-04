



PASADENA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas family could have used a saw instead of a knife to slice a graduation cake from Walmart that was made of plastic foam.

Marsy Flores says the retail giant’s store in Pasadena, Texas, had lost her order for a two-tier cake that she wanted for her daughter’s graduation party. She says the manager told her to pick any other cake on display and the store added a picture to the frosting.

All was well until it was time to cut the cake and they discovered plastic foam under the frosting.

She returned to the store where a manager gave her a $60 gift card for the value of the cake, another gift card and a real cake.

In a statement, Walmart said it was “the result of a misunderstanding.”

Walmart is no stranger to “misunderstandings.”

Just last month an employee at a North Texas Walmart had quite the slithery surprise while collecting shopping carts from the parking lot.

He found a large rat snake within a group of shopping carts in the return area of the lot.

Police said resident John Heckaman, also known as “The Snake Charmer,” saved the day and helped get the snake out of the cart and back into the wild.