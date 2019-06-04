



— Wisconsin winters can be brutal, which means locals know how to enjoy the summer. The annual Summerfest in Milwaukee is one of the largest (and most affordable) music festivals in the U.S., and it’s happening June 26 to July 7, so there’s just enough time to start making travel plans.

The city’s Summerfest grounds include more than 10 stages, plus an interactive sports zone and a children’s theater and play zone. The venue is located downtown on the Lake Michigan lakefront, near many of the city’s famous breweries, as well as restaurants, theaters, galleries and more.

Whether you’re ready to book your trip now or just interested in what’s available, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Dallas and Milwaukee, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.

We’ve also included top-rated hotels, restaurants, and attractions in Milwaukee, to highlight the city’s best for visitors headed there soon. (Prices and availability are current as of publication and subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Flight deals to Milwaukee

Currently, the cheapest flights between Dallas and Milwaukee are if you leave on June 29 and return from Wisconsin on July 5. American Airlines currently has tickets for $240, roundtrip.

American Airlines also has tickets at that price point later in June. If you fly out of Dallas on June 30 and return from Milwaukee on July 5, American Airlines can get you there and back for $240 roundtrip.

Top Milwaukee accommodations

Regarding where to stay, here are some of Milwaukee’s top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner’s listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The Pfister Hotel (424 E. Wisconsin Ave.)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Pfister Hotel. The hotel has a 4.6-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $169.

Set in the heart of Milwaukee, this hotel is close to the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, the Milwaukee Art Museum and Discovery World.

The Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

There’s also the 4.7-star rated The Iron Horse Hotel, which has rooms for $169/night.

“Great, stylish hotel with gorgeous rooms. The service is top-notch and there are a couple of great bars and restaurants at the hotel,” wrote visitor Tom.

The InterContinental Milwaukee (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

A third option is The InterContinental Milwaukee. The 4.4-star hotel has rooms for $126/night. It’s close to the Pabst Theater and Milwaukee City Hall.

Featured Milwaukee restaurants

If you’re looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Milwaukee has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner’s listings to help you get started.

Leon’s Frozen Custard (3131 S. 27th St.)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Let’s start with a Dairy State essential: ice cream. For a popular option, check out Leon’s Frozen Custard, which has an average of five stars out of 13 reviews on Skyscanner. A Milwaukee mainstay for more than 75 years, it’s still owned and operated by the original family.

“This institution is open all year, and they are open late into the night, at least during the summer,” wrote visitor Steve.

Milwaukee Public Market (400 N. Water St.)

Also worth considering is The Milwaukee Public Market, with a variety of artisan and ethnic products and freshly made prepared foods. Dine in the market’s second-floor Palm Garden. The market also offers cooking classes.

“Large indoor market with a wide array of vendors. Great for a casual, pickup lunch or dinner,” wrote visitor Lizzie.

Beans & Barley Market, Deli & Cafe (1901 E. North Ave.)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

If you’re looking for a local favorite restaurant pick, head to Beans & Barley Market, Deli & Cafe, with 4.9 stars from 10 reviews.

“Everything about this restaurant and co-op is comforting and delicious,” wrote reviewer Andrea. “The menu items on the restaurant side are to die for. Local and delicious vegan, vegetarian and meat eater items abound.”

Cafe Corazon (3129 N. Bremen St.)

Finally, there’s Cafe Corazon. The Mexican restaurant supports local farmers and raises its own beef and produce. Its desserts are based on seasonal ingredients.

“Cafe Corazon has delicious Mexican food. The place has character and nice drinks,” wrote visitor Anya.

Top Milwaukee attractions

To round out your trip, Milwaukee offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are a couple of top recommendations, based on Skyscanner’s descriptions and reviews.

The Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

First up is The Milwaukee Art Museum, with four floors of rotating displays and over 30,000 works of art. The recently expanded museum dates back to the 1880s and encompasses many types of art forms.

“Their building is a work of art. Try to be in front of the entrance when the museum opens or closes to catch the kinetic elements,” wrote Lizzie. “A must-visit when in Milwaukee.”

Harley-Davidson Museum (400 W. Canal St.)

You can also rev up your visit at the Harley-Davidson Museum. This museum celebrates the more than 100-year history of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

“This museum is a must-see for motorcycle buffs. On display one will find more than 450 motorcycles and artifacts, dating back to Serial Number One, which is the oldest-known Harley-Davidson motorcycle,” wrote visitor Mary.