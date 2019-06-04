Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We sat down with Financial Advisor, Jim Lacamp to talk about the latest ups and downs in the United States Economy.
Lacamp shared his take on the incentives that could lead to reaching a trade deal with China.
With interest rates low and the housing market strong, he offered his assessment of the economy right now.
When is the right time to get your first credit card? Lacamp, discussed the pros and cons of giving your child a credit card.
Why are women falling behind in retirement savings? Lacamp explained how women can invest in their future.