SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An elderly woman is out a Chanel wallet after a couple allegedly stole it, then racked up $18,000 in credit card charges.
Southlake police said the theft happened on May 22 at the Home Goods at 200 North Kimball.
The male suspect is described as in his late 20’s, about 6 ft’ tall with a muscular build.
He and the female suspect bought $6,000 worth of gift cards at a nearby Apple Store. Ten minutes later, according to police they bought $4,000 worth of gift cards at Nordstrom Rack and completed their heist with a final $8,000 in gift cards from Best Buy.
By the time the bank called the victim to ask about fraud, the couple had made their way to the Hurst Nordstrom Rack to redeem the gift cards for purses and jewelry.
Police said it only took them 45 minutes to defraud the victim of $18,000.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects should email crime analyst Diana Smith at dmsith@ci.southlake.tx.us or called her at 817.748.8240.