ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The man behind the wheel of an Athens ISD school bus when it crashed in January killing a middle school student on board, was arrested and indicted for criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child.
John Stevens, 78, of Mabank, was arrested Monday and released on $10,000 bond.
The crash happened Friday, January 25, around 4:30 p.m. when the bus stopped before crossing the railroad tracks at Cream Level Road.
After the bus started to move forward, the train hit the left side of the bus, pushing the bus toward the next crossing. The bus hit signs and a railroad gate before the train and bus came to a rest near the North Murchison Street crossing.
There were three people on the bus at the time of the crash, including Stevens, a middle school student and an elementary school student.
Stevens was taken to a local hospital, treated for his injuries and released the same day.
Christopher Bonilla, 13, was ejected from the bus and pronounced dead at the scene.
