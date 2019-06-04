Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Our Father’s Children works to create positive, uplifting memories for children of abuse and neglect, ages 6-18, in camp settings, weekend retreats, and in mentoring clubs with age-appropriate curriculum. They do this with the help from our community.
Our Father’s Children offers three programs for children of abuse and neglect in North Texas.
The OFC camps/retreats are staffed by volunteers that go through an interview and screening process and training that is specifically designed to understand the needs and behaviors of abused and neglected children.
Our Father’s Children can’t operate without the help of our community.