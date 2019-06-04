By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:Christ United Methodist Church, dallas police, DFW News, plano, Transgender, transgender community, transgender murders, United Methodist Church

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of United Methodist Church clergy and LGBTQ advocates gathered at Plano’s Christ United Methodist Church on Tuesday to voice their support for the transgender community.

They did this on the heels of a string of murders of transgender women in Dallas.

Reverend Dr. Sheron Patterson, who organized the event, said the purpose of their gathering was to say, “No more killings. To say transgender lives matter and we want the community to see that the church cares.”

Those who gathered, prayed and sang in an act of unity they hope will show those in the transgender community they are not alone.

United Methodist Church clergy and LGBTQ advocates gather to show support for the transgender community (CBS 11)

Meanwhile Dallas Police detectives continue to investigate the deaths of three transgender woman.

The most recent one was Chynal Lindsey, whose body was pulled from White Rock Lake last weekend.

Dallas police are now working with the FBI to try find whomever is responsible.

