WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:dallas police, DFW News, Homicide, Leroy Hawkins, Malik Tyler, pleasant grove, Shooting, Violence


DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives have arrested 18-year-old Kenaijae Keon Anderson for the murder of Leroy Hawkins, 17.

Anderson was arrested and transported to Dallas Police Headquarters where Homicide detectives interviewed him. During the interview, he admitted to killing the victim.

After the interview, he was transported to the Dallas Co. Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with murder, a 1st-degree felony.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s