DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives have arrested 18-year-old Kenaijae Keon Anderson for the murder of Leroy Hawkins, 17.
Anderson was arrested and transported to Dallas Police Headquarters where Homicide detectives interviewed him. During the interview, he admitted to killing the victim.
After the interview, he was transported to the Dallas Co. Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with murder, a 1st-degree felony.