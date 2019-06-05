



– “Senseless.”

It’s how those who organized a vigil (not far from the crime scene) for Malik Tyler Wednesday evening, described his shooting death the night before.

Police say the 13-year-old was simply walking home from a corner store in Pleasant Grove when people started shooting at each other from their cars.

Tyler was caught in the crossfire at Bruton and Saint Augustine.

“My son died here yesterday,” said Tina Tyler. “This has been a great loss to my family. He was my youngest son.”

At a vigil for Tina Tyler’s son, Malik, a poster board filled with photos of him was a reminder of better times.

“He’s 13. He had a whole life ahead of him,” Tina Tyler said.

“I just want to say I love everybody,” said an unidentified friend of Malik Tyler. “Can y’all please shut it down, can we please stop the violence? There’s too many people getting hurt in Dallas. Just stop it and love each other please, do it for the community.”

Datrail Clayton, 21, is in the Dallas County Jail charged with murder. His bond is set at $500,000.

Dallas Police say they’re still looking for other suspects.

Clayton’s criminal history includes arrests for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drug possession and evading arrest.

In 2016 police say witnesses reported he was walking down a street when he stopped two people to ask “Are You Ben Frank?” Witnesses say when they said no, Clayton pulled out a gun and started firing, striking one person in the leg. Police say “Ben Frank” is a known street gang. This community says they’re known to hang out near this store and car wash.

“I just hope and pray this community and everybody that’s watching, they can do something about that store and this car wash.” said Tina Tyler.

Dallas Parks and Rec will be hosting teen late nights at several recreation centers throughout the city this summer.

They want teens to know there’s a safe place to have fun on the weekends.