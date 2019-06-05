



– A familiar face inside the Frisco Police Department has been named Interim Police Chief effective June 14.

Assistant Chief Greg Ward will serve as the City of Frisco’s Interim Chief as current Police Chief John Bruce is taking a new job as Chief of Police in Richland, Washington.

Frisco’s Police Chief John Bruce Leaving For Job In Washington State

“I’m honored to be asked to serve as Interim Police Chief,” said Ward. “I’ll have big shoes to fill but I’m looking forward to the challenge. Our department has a history of high standards and the men and women in our department have a reputation for excellence. I’m proud to follow Chief Bruce in this leadership role and look forward to serving our residents, businesses and visitors throughout the City of Frisco.”

Chief Ward has more than 29 years of law enforcement experience including 20 years serving the City of Frisco, the city said in a news release Wednesday evening.

Since joining the Frisco Police Department in 1999, Chief Ward has supervised numerous department units including patrol; traffic; special operations; school resource officers; community services; detention; animal services and communications.

As Assistant Chief of Police, Chief Ward is currently responsible for the Investigations and Services Bureaus and has oversight for the department’s firearms program, the city said.

Prior to serving Frisco, Chief Ward worked for the City of Carrollton and Southwest Texas State University Police Departments. Chief Ward received a Criminal Justice Degree from Southwest Texas State University. He’s a graduate of the FBI National Academy and Senior Management Institute for Police. Chief Ward also holds a master peace officer license in the State of Texas.

“We’re pleased Chief Ward is willing to serve as Interim Chief of Police,” said Henry Hill, Deputy City Manager. “Chief Ward is an astute leader who is very knowledgeable, tenured, and well respected. We’re very confident in his abilities to lead our police department while we determine our search process for selecting a permanent Police Chief.”

Chief John Bruce submitted his resignation May 28 after accepting a job as Chief of Police for the City of Richland, Washington.

Chief Bruce’s last day in Frisco will be June 14.

“We appreciate John’s integrity, servant leadership and dedication to serving the City of Frisco for more than 23 years, including the last six as Police Chief,” said Hill.