SLIDELL, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — While it may be a valid complaint, this caller should have complained to the right people.

A police department in Louisiana is reminding callers that it’s there to serve and not to handle complaints about Taco Bell.

The Slidell Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that someone called to complain that a local Taco Bell had run out of “both hard and soft taco shells.”

The department says while it was a “travesty,” it can’t do anything about it.

The department hoped the taco shell stock would be replenished for “Taco Tuesday.”

The officers say “we can’t make this stuff up.”

