AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas panhandler is proving that it’s never too late when it comes to education.

David Carter, 67, was a student at the University of Texas at Austin from 1972 to 1975, but his life took a turn after he was involved in a crash.

KEYE reported that injuries from the crash — a skull fracture, broken pelvis and broken jaw — led to substance abuse and mental health challenges, which then caused Carter to drop out from the university before he graduated.

“If I could change one thing about my past life, I would have stayed in school,” Carter told KEYE.

For the past several years, Carter has been panhandling in Austin across from the UT campus.

His life soon changed after he met UT junior Ryan Chandler, who learned about the panhandler’s story and shared it on social media.

“A lot of UT students see them as criminal vagrants or stereotype them as dangerous or unfriendly and that stereotype just isn’t true,” Chandler said.

The attention on social media helped Carter get re-admitted into UT, and an anonymous alumni is paying the costs, according to KEYE.

“I want to be a student and I want to learn,” Carter said.

“He is capable, he is ready and he is dedicated to do this,” Chandler said.