DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver whose victim died from his injuries at the hospital.
On May 31, 2019, around 9:22 p.m., a pedestrian was walking in the roadway of the south bound lanes of 11000 Dennis Road, just south of Sundial Drive.
A white Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban traveling southbound struck the pedestrian. The vehicle slowed down but failed to stop and continued south on Dennis Road to Royal Lane.
The victim was transported to Parkland Hospital and later died as a result of his injuries.
If you have any information regarding the white Chevrolet SUV that struck the pedestrian in the roadway, please contact Detective Casey Clark #6712 in Vehicle Crimes (214) 671-0011.
Please refer to case number 109324-2019.