DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After a heated bidding war, a Robert E. Lee statue removed per city council vote from a Dallas park in 2017 now has a new owner.

A bidder only known as “LawDude” bought it for $1,435,000.

Another bidder, “MustangJerry,” who was the first to bid at $450,000 topped out at $1,432,500 after placing 20 bids.

The council voted earlier in 2019 to sell the 1936 Alexander Phimister Proctor, ”Robert E. Lee and the Confederate Soldier” sculpture at auction for no less than $450,000.

That amount allows the city to recoup the funds spent to take the statue down.

