DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are dead and three others, including a 6-year-old boy and the suspect, are injured after a crash in Dallas late Wednesday evening that involved an apparent drunk driver, police say.
Police say the crash happened at around 11 p.m. in the 10100 block of Elam Road. A Toyota Sequoia was going eastbound on the road when it approached an intersection and was turning left onto Masters Drive.
According to police, as the SUV was turning left, a Ford F-150 that was going westbound on Elam Road went through the intersection at a high rate of speed and crashed into the SUV. The crash caused the SUV to hit a traffic light pole.
Police say the 40-year-old male driver of the SUV was ejected and later died at the hospital after being transported. A 35-year-old woman, who was the front passenger in the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 6-year-old boy was also in the backseat of the SUV, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.
A passenger of the Ford pickup, a 22-year-old man, suffered internal injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The 25-year-old driver of the Ford was transported to the hospital with a fractured femur. Police say he will be charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.
The identities of the deceased or the suspect have not yet been released.