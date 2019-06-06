DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In the wake of a violent crime wave that saw 41 homicides in Dallas in May and four people killed by gun violence in the first four days of June, Mayor Pro Tem Casey Thomas announced a new initiative he hopes to cut down on murders in the city.
“This will not be tolerated in the City of Dallas,” Thomas said in a statement Thursday. “Our number one priority is to make everyone feel safe, regardless of sex, race, sexual orientation or national origin. At a time like this, we need all hands-on deck.”
Council member Thomas let the public know about a citywide Adopt-Your-Block initiative that will “create a partnership between the City of Dallas and the community that will take a long-term approach to not only reducing crime in our City, but will provide a means for all of us to take ownership for what takes place within various parts of the City of Dallas.”
Thomas said Adopt-Your-Block will allow local businesses, faith-based and community-based organizations to take responsibility for what happens within approximately a one to three-mile radius around their business, place of worship or place where they congregate.
Thomas said the city of Dallas will provide support where necessary to assist with addressing some of the challenges identified in our local neighborhoods.
“I look forward to providing more details on this initiative as we move forward,” he said.