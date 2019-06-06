Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is trying to track down an officer’s stolen rifle and the man they believe took it.
Police released an image from an officer’s cruiser’s dash cam of the man they say took the A-R 15 patrol rifle from the marked cruiser on Tuesday, June 4 around 6:15 p.m.
Police said it was stolen Tuesday while the officer helped people escape from a fire at the Casa Bonita Apartments at 3550 St. Francis Avenue in far East Dallas.
Anyone with information on the suspect can contact Detective Emerson at 214-531-2357.