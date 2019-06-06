Filed Under:4099586, Dallas Mavericks, DFW Sports, Dirk Nowitzki, first pitch, Legend, retirement, Texas Rangers


ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) Recently-retired Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki threw out the first pitch at Texas Rangers game Wednesday night as the Rangers celebrating Mavericks night at the Ballpark.

Dirk Nowitzki tosses first pitch at Rangers game. (CBS 11)

He threw a “strike” to Elvis Andrus and the crowd roared.

Nowitzki also talked a little bit about what retirement like has been like for him.

“It’s been a blast.  It’s been everything I’ve dreamed of,” he said.  “Eating everything in sight on vacation, not worrying really about anything, about staying in shape.”

Nowitzki said eventually he’ll get into more of a routine and start working out again, but as of now he has “zero motivation to go work out.”

