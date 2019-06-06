Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Recently-retired Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki threw out the first pitch at Texas Rangers game Wednesday night as the Rangers celebrating Mavericks night at the Ballpark.
He threw a “strike” to Elvis Andrus and the crowd roared.
Nowitzki also talked a little bit about what retirement like has been like for him.
“It’s been a blast. It’s been everything I’ve dreamed of,” he said. “Eating everything in sight on vacation, not worrying really about anything, about staying in shape.”
Nowitzki said eventually he’ll get into more of a routine and start working out again, but as of now he has “zero motivation to go work out.”