FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth officer shot and critically injured a home burglary suspect during a confrontation in the front yard of the residence Wednesday evening, police say.

Police say officers responded to the 4900 block of Rickee Drive at around 8:50 p.m. in regards to a burglary. The caller said the suspect was threatening them.

According to police, an arriving officer confronted the suspect in the front yard and that one of the residents told the officer the suspect had a knife.

Police say as the officer tried to pat down the suspect to check for a knife, the suspect lunged at the officer after saying he wasn’t going back to prison.

The officer tried to use a taser but the suspect was able to remove wires, making it ineffective, according to police.

As the suspect lunged again at the officer, police say the officer feared for his life and shot the suspect.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the upper torso.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and they say officers recovered multiple knives from the scene.

The officer, who’s been with the department for two years, was placed on administrative leave as per standard procedure.