DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The manager of a Dallas gay bar is out of a job after refusing to serve a transgender woman and forcing her to leave.
JR’s Bar & Grill on Cedar Springs fired the manager Thursday night after someone shared a social media post detailing what happened.
In a statement, JR’s apologized and said the actions by that manager are against their beliefs and values and said they are against discrimination of any kind.
Here is the bar’s full statement:
Early this morning, we were notified of an incident that occurred at JR’s Bar & Grill last night involving a staff member and several of our patrons. While our employees take every measure to ensure the safety of both staff and patrons, any actions that are deemed contra to our beliefs and values as a company will not be tolerated.
After reviewing the situation and gathering statements from the parties involved, the company has chosen to terminate the employee in question effective immediately.
We are against discrimination of any kind, and work diligently with all employees to ensure that our bar is a welcoming space for everyone to celebrate. We respect and value people from all communities and will continue to advocate for diversity and inclusivity.