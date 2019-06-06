  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A person was hit and killed by a Trinity Railway Express train in Dallas early Thursday morning, officials say.

According to officials, the crash happened at around 4:50 a.m. near Inwood Road and I-35E between the Medical Market station and Downtown Irving station.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner confirmed one person was dead at the scene of the incident. DART officials said the person was hit by a train.

Officials have not said if the person was in a vehicle or was walking in the area.

The crash has led to transit delays in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

