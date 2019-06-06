Filed Under:Dallas, Dallas Mavericks, DFW News, Dirk Nowitzki, Downtown Dallas, Nowitzki Way, Olive Street


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The city is one step closer to having a street outside the home of the Dallas Mavericks be named after the beloved 7-foot German, Dirk Nowitzki.

The change was proposed by Dallas city council members Adam Medrano, Omar Narvaez and mayoral candidate Scott Griggs, and it involves renaming a section of Olive Street between Field Street and Victory Avenue to Nowitzki Way.

Proposal to rename part of Dallas street Nowitzki Way (Credit: CBS 11)

The city leaders are looking to recognize Nowitzki after he retired from the NBA in April after a 21-year career with the Mavericks.

The Dallas subdivision review committee approved the name change Thursday morning. The next step is a vote by the city plan commission on August 1. If it passes through there, the last stop will be a vote by the city council in September.

Medrano said the change doesn’t affect residential or business addresses.

