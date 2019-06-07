Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At least two people are dead after a fiery crash in Arlington late Thursday evening.
The crash happened at around 11 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Matlock Road. It involved three vehicles.
The eastbound lanes were closed for hours into early Friday morning while police investigated. They have since been reopened.
Police have not said what may have caused the crash or if there are further injuries. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.