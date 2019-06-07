Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A jury has found Brenda Delgado guilty of capital murder in the death of her ex-boyfriend’s love interest Kendra Hatcher.
Prosecutors said Delgado hired two people to kill the Dallas dentist and rob her to make it look like a random violent crime as a cover.
According to prosecutors, Delgado wanted her ex-boyfriend back.
The prosecution rested its case Thursday morning, and the jury heard closing arguments Friday morning.
The jury quickly deliberated and released their verdict soon after.
