DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A jury has found Brenda Delgado guilty of capital murder in the death of her ex-boyfriend’s love interest Kendra Hatcher.

Brenda Delgado (credit: Dallas County Sheriff’s Department)

Prosecutors said Delgado hired two people to kill the Dallas dentist and rob her to make it look like a random violent crime as a cover.

According to prosecutors, Delgado wanted her ex-boyfriend back.

(credit: Family of Kendra Hatcher)

The prosecution rested its case Thursday morning, and the jury heard closing arguments Friday morning.

The jury quickly deliberated and released their verdict soon after.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

