BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A water main break around 2:00 p.m. Friday caused by a contractor hitting the water line, has resulted in some residents having to boil their water to make it safe to use.
Customers in the Oak Valley and Plantation neighborhoods need to boil their water before drinking it or using it to wash themselves or brush their teeth.
“Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions,” according to the city’s news release.
The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
Residents can also purchase bottled water or get water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers the water is “safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.”