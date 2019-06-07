



– The celebrations last month from making the runoff are long gone.

Dallas City Council Member Scott Griggs and State Representative Eric Johnson say they’re not leaving anything to chance as they motivate supporters to vote on runoff election day.

“I’m going straight to voters’ doors where they are at their homes, talking to them on the phone,” said Johnson.

“We’re going out door to door, we’re getting our mail out, calling people, our message is getting out,” said Griggs.

Johnson has won endorsements from Mayor Mike Rawlings and seven council members, plus many business and civic leaders.

He says he wants to focus not only on basic city services, but on big projects too.

“We’re going to work together to accomplish wonderful things for this town. We’re going to dream no small dreams in Dallas. We’re going to dream big,” said Johnson.

Griggs won the endorsement of the Dallas Police Association, the city’s largest and the Fire Fighters Association.

He says he will avoid expensive, vanity projects.

“Why I’ll be a new kind of mayor is I’m going to focus on these fundamentals: public safety, lowering the tax rate and taking care of our streets and other infrastructure,” said Griggs.

“Right now, I would say it’s too close to call,” said political consultant Brooks Love.

Love, the former elections manager of the city of Dallas, who’s also run city-wide campaigns says neither candidate won a majority of voters in May.

Records show Griggs came in first place in five council districts: the 1st, which is his, the 2nd, 6th, 9th and 14th, which are more centrally located.

Johnson also came in first place in five council districts: the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 7th and 8th – all in the city’s southern sector.

Records show Johnson is winning the race for contributions.

Between April 26 and May 29, Johnson raised more than $843,000, while Griggs raised more than $310,000.

“The more money that gets spent in a race generally, the more you turn people out to vote. You have to engage the public and the way you engage the public in a city-wide race like this is generally though mass media,” said Love.

Griggs spent $80,000 on TV ads, while Johnson didn’t air any.

Both candidates focused on social media and direct mail to voters.

There are runoffs in four council races in the 4th, 7th, 9th and 14th districts, which had a high turnout in the early voting.

When polls close Saturday night at 7:00 p.m., CBS 11 will host a Facebook Live as the results come in.