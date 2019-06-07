  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Administrative leave, DFW News, forest hill, Forest Hill police, kidnapped, kidnapping, police officer, Salem Sabatka


FOREST HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The CBS 11 I-Team has learned a Forest Hill police officer who failed to find a kidnapped girl is now on administrative leave.

Forest Hill City Manager Sheyi I. Ipaye said the city launched an internal investigation into the officer who searched a hotel room without finding 8-year-old Salem Sabatka on Saturday, May 18.

WoodSpring Suites Hotel where Salem Sabatka was found (CBS 11)

Fort Worth police officers ended up finding her after a second search an hour later.

Sabatka’s kidnapping was caught on doorbell camera video in Fort Worth last month.

RELATED STORY

New Details On Why Not Everyone Got Amber Alert For Salem Sabatka, Fort Worth Child Found Safe

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s