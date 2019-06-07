Comments
FOREST HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The CBS 11 I-Team has learned a Forest Hill police officer who failed to find a kidnapped girl is now on administrative leave.
Forest Hill City Manager Sheyi I. Ipaye said the city launched an internal investigation into the officer who searched a hotel room without finding 8-year-old Salem Sabatka on Saturday, May 18.
Fort Worth police officers ended up finding her after a second search an hour later.
Sabatka’s kidnapping was caught on doorbell camera video in Fort Worth last month.
