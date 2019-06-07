AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Following up on his statement during a news conference in Dallas on Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide direct support to the Dallas Police Department in their efforts to reduce violent crime and protect the communities in and around the city.
According to Governor Abbott’s office, the move comes at the request of Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall.
“As Governor, my first priority will always be the safety of all Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “As such, I am directing the Texas Department of Public Safety to assist the Dallas Police Department in their efforts to reduce the surge in violent crime that is afflicting the city. The Dallas Police Department is committed to doing all they can to crack down on criminal activity, and Texas will dedicate whatever resources are needed to help keep our communities safe.”
DPS will work with the Dallas Police Department, the Dallas County District Attorney, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement partners to enhance the safety and security of Dallas communities.
DPS will deploy additional Troopers, Special Agents, aviation personnel and aircraft, analysts and communications operators to provide direct assistance to the Dallas Police Department to combat this surge in crime.
In addition, at the Dallas Police Department’s request, the Texas Rangers will provide investigative support for homicides.
DPS regional command staff is coordinating with the Dallas PD to provide them with any resources they need.
There were 41 homicides in Dallas in May and 90 from January 1 to May 31 according to the city of Dallas.