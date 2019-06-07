Filed Under:Brian Gaine, Cal McNair, General Manager, GM fired, houston texans, NFL, Texas sports

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Houston Texans have abruptly fired general manager Brian Gaine less than 18 months after he took the job.

Brian Gaine while with the the Miami Dolphins poses for his 2008 NFL headshot at photo day in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

The team announced the move Friday with a statement from team owner Cal McNair, who said “while the timing may be unusual, this decision was made in the best interest of the organization in our quest to build a championship team.”

The full statement read:

“After a thorough evaluation of our football operations, we have Si decided to relieve Brian Gaine of his duties as general manager. Brian is a man of high character and we appreciate his contributions to our organization. We will begin an immediate search for a new GM. In the interim, Football Operations will be led by Senior Vice President of Football Administration Chris Olsen. While the timing may be unusual, this decision was made in the best interest of our organization in our quest to build a championship team for the City of Houston.”

Gaine was hired to replace Rick Smith in January 2018.

The Texans went 11-5 in his first season in charge after he spent the 2017 as vice president of player personnel for the Buffalo Bills.

