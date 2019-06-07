LUFKIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Oh deer! What police thought was a burglary in progress ended up being a frightened deer instead.

Police in Lufkin (about 170 miles southeast of Dallas) said they responded to a burglary Thursday morning after a homeowner said she heard glass break and that she was hiding in a closet with a weapon.

Police say an officer arrived and found a front window shattered. He also heard someone moving around inside the home and called for backup.

According to police, it turned out the homeowner didn’t have her weapon, and she said she left it on a kitchen counter, which made it believe that a suspect could be in possession of it.

Officers could be seen entering the home through the broken window with their weapons drawn and with one officer holding a shield.

The officers soon found themselves with a doe running around the home. The deer appeared to cause some damage inside the home.

The officers were able to eventually get the deer out of the house through the front door using kitchen chairs.

There were no officers injured during the incident, and the deer didn’t appear to be injured, as well.

“Can’t make this stuff up folks,” the department said.