HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Sunday, June 9 will officially be declared “Maleah Davis Day” in Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner ordered Houston City Hall turn pink in remembrance of the 4-year-old girl.

Maleah Davis

She was missing for a month before her remains were found along a road in Arkansas last week.

“Although the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and death of Maleah Davis were heartbreaking, the community is united in creating lasting changes in her honor and vowing to safeguard all children in our community,”  Mayor Sylvester Turner stated in the proclamation.

The ex-boyfriend of Maleah’s mother, Derion Vence, is in jail in connection with her disappearance.

Vence told community activist Quanell X he had disposed of her body there.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has not released her cause of death.

 

