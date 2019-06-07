Comments
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s likely not part of his extensive police training, but McKinney Police Officer Palmer showed off some serious dance moves this week.
The McKinney Police Department tweeted video from the Thursday event and said, “Ofc. Palmer in a dance-off with Sgt. Holmes at tonight’s Tacos with Cops is pretty much everything”
McKinney Police did not say on Twitter which officer won the “dance-off” but since they didn’t bother to show Sgt. Holmes’ moves, we’ll give the trophy to Officer Palmer!