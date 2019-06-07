  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are dead following a fire that destroyed a house south of Benbrook Lake early Friday morning.

It happened at a home along Bear Creek Drive and Ben Day Murrin Road just south of Benbrook Lake.

An elderly woman and her adult son were killed, according to Tarrant County Fire Marshal Randy Renois.

The call came in around 3 a.m.

When firemen arrived there were heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the home.

Renois said the fire isn’t suspicious.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

