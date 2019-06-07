  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – President Trump tweeted Friday night that a deal had been signed with Mexico to avoid tariffs that were set to start Monday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo more formally announced the agreement shortly thereafter.

The announcement avoids what economists and Republicans feared would be damaging to the U.S. economy.

According to Mexico’s foreign minister, the agreement calls for Mexico to deploy its national guard throughout the country, as well as allow migrants to wait in Mexico while their asylum claims are adjudicated.

