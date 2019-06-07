Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A street race led to a crash that left two people dead in Dallas late Thursday afternoon, police say.
Police say Kendrick Edwards, 29, was in a Ford Crown Victoria when he began racing with another Crown Victoria at around 4:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Great Trinity Forest Way.
During the race in the westbound lanes, Edwards clipped another vehicle which caused him to lose control and cross into the eastbound lanes, according to police. He then crashed into a vehicle driven by Jailon Murphy, 23.
Edwards and Murphy were both transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Police say the other Crown Victoria did not stop and that the investigation is ongoing.