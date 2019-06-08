Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three teenagers have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man in Dallas last month, according to police.
Police said Nicholas Edwards was found with multiple gunshot wounds on May 27 in the 3100 block of Mahanna Street. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
On Friday, police said they arrested Jamie Israel Saenz, 17, and Lupe Anthony Zavala, 18, and took them to the Dallas County Jail, where they were charged with capital murder. A mugshot for Saenz has not yet been made available.
A third suspect, 19-year-old Carlos Rodriguez-Quinones, was already in the Dallas County Jail on unrelated charges. A capital murder charge was added against him.