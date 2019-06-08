Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 36-year-old man in a speeding Lamborghini has died after a rollover crash in northeast Dallas late Friday evening, police say.
Police say Taylor Sims of Royse City was driving the 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo at a high rate of speed at around 10:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of Plano Road.
According to police, Sims lost control and struck a wooden pole. He then rolled over multiple times until the vehicle came to a stop upside down in a parking lot.
Police say Sims was pronounced dead at the scene.