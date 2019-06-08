Filed Under:3667428, DFW News, Fort Worth, Josh McClatchy, Mena, missing hiker


MENA, Ark. (AP) — Searchers have found a Texas man who went missing last weekend while hiking alone in a remote area of Arkansas.

Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer says 38-year-old Joshua McClatchy, of Fort Worth, was dehydrated but in good spirits when he was found late Friday. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Joshua McClatchy, 37, went missing June 1. (courtesy: Miranda Balduf via Facebook)

Sawyer says improved weather conditions allowed searchers to use a National Guard helicopter equipped with infrared technology to search the Caney Creek Wilderness area, which is about 105 miles (170 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.

The chopper crew spotted McClatchy. It took rescuers on the ground an hour to reach him and several more hours to carry him out.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s