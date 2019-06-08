Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s runoff election night in North Texas with key races happening, especially in Dallas. Early voting results have come in.
State Rep. Eric Johnson currently has an early 58% to 42% lead over Dallas city councilman Scott Griggs for the mayor’s seat.
Dallas looks to elect its newest mayor since 2011. Current Mayor Mike Rawlings was unable to run again due to term limits.
Other early results include the seat for Dallas District 04 where Carolyn King Arnold currently leads over Dawn M. Blair 55% to 45%. King Arnold has held the seat as an interim after Dwaine Caraway pled guilty to federal corruption charges last year.
For District 14, David Blewett has an early lead over incumbent Philip Kingston 55% to 45%.
This story will be updated as more results come in.