DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto officers shot and injured a suspect who fired at them from a vehicle early Sunday morning, police say.

Police say they were responding to an ongoing domestic disturbance call involving a male suspect at around 3 a.m. at The Magnuson Hotel.

According to police, officers found the suspect sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot and asked him to get out.

Police say he refused to comply and fired at least one shot towards the officers. The officers returned fire and shot him.

He was taken to a hospital where he’s still being treated for his injuries. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspect as 30-year-old Roderick Bailey.

A mugshot for Bailey has not been made available yet.

