DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Damage is being reported throughout North Texas, especially in Dallas, as severe storms moved through the area. The damage is mostly being caused by heavy winds.

Fallen trees, downed power lines and damage to homes and businesses are the kinds of damage being seen through areas like Dallas County.

Power outages are also reported throughout North Texas.

A crane could be seen toppled over onto the Elan City Lights apartment complex near Good Latimer and Live Oak in Dallas. There have been reports of injuries from this incident but their conditions are unknown.

(Credit: Bryan Matthew)

(Credit: Bryan Matthew)

In Uptown Dallas, a billboard could be seen falling onto a car.

Fallen trees near Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas were also seen. The extent of the damage is currently unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

