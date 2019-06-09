BREAKINGCrane Collapse In Downtown Dallas; Injuries Unknown
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect was shot and killed by Fort Worth police Sunday, authorities say. Police are currently at the scene of the officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened near East Berry Street and Lauretta, where authorities have a large section of the area taped off.

Police say officers were looking for the suspect of an assault with a deadly weapon and that authorities tracked the suspect down to this area.

According to police, officers approached the vehicle the suspect was in and there was an exchange of gunfire between officers and the suspect. The suspect was struck and killed.

The suspect has not yet been identified, but police say he was not a juvenile.

A crowd of people could be seen near the area of the shooting, where they’re watching police investigate.

The scene of an officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth. (Credit: Chopper 11)

This is a developing story and will be updated.

